Millsaps College employee tests positive for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millsaps College has confirmed that an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to Millsaps, the individual received the positive test on April 3, 2020.
The individual is currently in self-isolation under medical supervision.
School officials have notified all close college contacts of the impacted employee and asked them to self-quarantine as a precaution.
The last day this individual was on campus was March 17, 2020.
School officials stated they also notified all students, faculty and staff of the situation.
