Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana hospitals, medical staff stretched thin amid virus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s coronavirus outbreak has exceeded 10,000 confirmed cases. That's according to the latest data from the state's health department. Hospitals and health care workers are worrying if they’ll have enough people and equipment to meet the ever-growing demands of an epidemic expected to start overwhelming some medical facilities within a week. Gov. John Bel Edwards released New Orleans regional modeling Friday that showed concerning projections. The model indicated that even as many people are following Edwards' stay-home order, the rate of strict compliance remains too low to keep from daily surges in new hospitalizations that will strain the ability to care for all patients.
MARSALIS-CALLIOPE TRIBUTE
New Orleans calliope tribute for jazz great Ellis Marsalis
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A tourist riverboat calliope blasted hymn and gospel tunes across New Orleans' French Quarter as a tribute to jazz pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis, who died Wednesday of COVID-19. A medley including “How Great Thou Art” and “I'll Fly Away” climaxed with “When the Saints Go Marching In” and the “Ode to Joy” from Beethoven's 9th Symphony. Tristan Dufrene was among several people making cellphone videos of the performance. Afterward, she said it was beautiful. Marsalis taught generations of jazz players, including four of his six sons. His son Wynton is a trumpeter and the artistic director of jazz at New York’s Lincoln Center.
AP-US-HOTEL-COLLAPSE
OSHA cites companies in deadly New Orleans hotel collapse
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal agency has issued citations against a dozen companies in connection with last fall's deadly partial collapse of a hotel under construction in New Orleans. They include an engineering firm charged with a “willful” violation involving the design and approval of steel bolt connections that affected the structural integrity of the structure. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also cited a steel contractor for “failing to maintain structural stability of the building." The collapse killed three workers and injured 18.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL PRISONS
Barr orders increase in home confinement as virus surges
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has ordered the Bureau of Prisons to increase the use of home confinement. In a memo Friday, Barr says the agency must expedite the release of eligible high-risk inmates. beginning with three federal prisons where coronavirus cases have skyrocketed. They include FCC Oakdale, a prison complex in Louisiana where five inmates have died and more than a dozen others remain hospitalized. At FCI Elkton in Ohio, three inmates have died. And 20 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus at FCI Danbury in Connecticut. Congressional leaders and prison advocates have been pressing the Justice Department for weeks to release at-risk inmates ahead of a potential outbreak.
FATAL BEATING
Couple released after trespassing charged in man's death
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a couple who were cited for trespassing and let go were later charged in connection with the fatal beating of a man just blocks away. News outlets report that Jason and Patience Hollywood were cited for trespassing shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday. They were released to keep the jail population low amid the coronavirus outbreak. Three hours later, they were charged in connection with the fatal beating of a man just blocks away from where they were originally detained. The victim was not immediately identified. It's unclear whether the Hollywoods have attorneys who could comment on their behalves.
FATHER KILLED
Police: Louisiana man charged with murder in father's death
GRETNA, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man with a long history of violence against his 69-year-old father beat him to death. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports 36-year-old Miker Ginorio was charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Carlos Ginorio Sr. Police say Miker Ginorio’s brother found their father dead in his home Wednesday night. Officials say they stopped Miker Ginorio for erratic driving in another city nearly two hours before the body was discovered. Police say Miker Ginorio has been arrested five times over the past year with domestic abuse battery against his father. The charges in each arrest were refused.
AP-US-OBIT-ELLIS-MARSALIS
Son: Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead, 85; COVID involved
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A son of New Orleans jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. says the patriarch of the New Orleans clan that includes famed musician sons Wynton and Branford has died of pneumonia brought on by COVID-19. The jazz player and teacher was 85. Poet and photographer Ellis Marsalis III said Wednesday his father had been hospitalized. The elder Marsalis opted to stay in New Orleans most of his career, gaining wider national prominence once his sons became famous. Four of his six sons are musicians: Wynton, the trumpeter, is America's most prominent jazz spokesman as artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL PRISONS
Federal inmates to be locked in cells for 14 days amid virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons is locking inmates in their cells at all its facilities for 14 days in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The implementation of a new plan Wednesday comes as a focus shifts to a federal prison complex in Louisiana, where three inmates have died and nearly 20 others are hospitalized. The compound, known as FCC Oakdale, has emerged as ground zero in the federal prison system’s struggle to contain COVID-19 behind bars. The local health department told the federal government there was no need to test inmates there anymore for the coronavirus, saying those showing symptoms should just presume they have it.