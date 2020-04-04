Jackson Municipal Airport Authority announces reduction in workforce

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport is feeling the impact of the coronavirus.
Friday an announcement by the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority said that they are making difficult but necessary adjustments to respond to the ongoing aviation financial crisis.
Daily flights are down an estimated 70 percent compared to last year. Passenger traffic has been reduced by up to 90 percent from previous levels.
Parking revenue, a significant part of revenue, has decreased by approximately 90 percent.
JMAA says after much deliberation they will reduce the workforce by about 8 percent. There is a hiring freeze.
Certain executive positions will be eliminated, and there will be a decrease in consultant contracts by 67 percent.
JMAA also says they are taking energy conservation measures and there are restrictions on discretionary purchases.
