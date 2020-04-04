Gov. Tate Reeves shares ‘stories of Mississippi’s resilience’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves streamed live on Facebook on Saturday afternoom to the latest on the coronavirus and to share some hope.
Saturday morning, the Governor took to Twitter to discuss some new projections for the state. He said that several national models project Mississippi to expect 1,000 to 2,500 deaths from the coronavirus.
He went on to discuss that New Orleans death rate was 7x that of New York and that demographics could play a part in that number.
“Mississippi’s population looks a lot more like Louisiana than New York,” said Gov. Reeves.
He does not want people in the state to panic, however, stating that a plan is in place and will be followed to reduce loss of life.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.