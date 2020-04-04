Gluckstadt fire department surprises young boy for his birthday

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The Gluckstadt Fire Department surprised a young boy for his birthday on Friday.
The young boy’s name is Wyatt and he turned 8-years-old.
The fire department was scheduled to be at his birthday party, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic there had to be a change of plans.
Wyatt was told that the fire department would not be able to attend his party.
Fire Marshal Captain Dustin Perry said that Wyatt’s grandmother contacted him earlier this week. She told him how upset Wyatt was that a fire truck would not be there for his birthday.
“His grandmother asked if we could drive by and let him see the fire truck,” Captain Perry said. “I had the idea of singing happy birthday to him and then the fire trucks followed.”
In the video, Wyatt was filled with joy as the firetrucks drove past his driveway.
“Ninety-nine percent of our job as first responders is improvising to adapt and overcome,” Captain Perry said. “So even though we couldn’t be there for a normal birthday we adapted to the hard times going on and still made his day.”
