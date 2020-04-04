Glamping company creates space for healthcare workers to sleep outdoors

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Like most business owners in this pandemic, Emily Henning had to temporarily stop running her tent rental company, Upcountry Camp.
“We had to postpone all of the parties that we had scheduled for the end of March and April. And we’re just working with our clients to reschedule those," said Henning.
Until one of her clients called for a different kind of tent set-up.
“[My client’s] husband is a neurosurgeon and she just realized it wasn’t safe for him to come back into the house anymore," said Henning.
Using the client’s personal tent, Henning glammed-up the space for free.
“We added a metal bed frame, a memory foam mattress, quilts, bedding, pillows. I have a lantern and a fan to kind of make him feel a little more comfortable,” said Henning.
Pictures of the gesture have been shared on social media through #GlampingGivesBack.
Henning also got a call to make a set-up for a paramedic, who is also choosing to sleep in his home garage to keep his family safe.
I think it just shows all of us that we need to do our part and stay home so those people can get back into their homes," said Henning.
