Few Showers; Warm

Starting out in the 50s this along with a few hit and miss showers in Southwest Mississippi. Spotty showers continue at times throughout the day, mainly west of I-55; but even there, certainly not a washout and rain will remain light. Otherwise, more clouds than sun with highs in the upper 70s. Showers increase in coverage tonight followed by improving weather during the day Sunday as temperatures once again reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Longer term, the pattern remains unsettled featuring multiple rounds of rain and storms throughout the week. An active pattern in April is an important remainder that you need to remain weather aware. While it’s too early to pinpoint the details, there is a possibility for strong to severe storms as we progress throughout the week. We’ll keep you posted!