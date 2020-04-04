Care packages given to seniors in Edwards affected by shelter-in-place order

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two trucks and a trailer were loaded with goods for 85 seniors and their families in Edwards.
“It’s what makes America, America. People reaching out to one another. You see someone in an hour of need you don’t just sit on the sidelines. You try to do something about it,” said State Senator John Horhn.
Senator Horhn and other local leaders purchased two weeks of food and other products thanks to anonymous donors.
Seniors are considered of higher risk for COVID-19, according to health experts, and the pandemic adds to the barriers they already face everyday.
Horhn said, “They are especially vulnerable because they have limited incomes, a lack of access to transportation, and they are in a food desert.”
Panic shopping is another concern with many store shelves empty. Seniors are not able to find what they need.
Some stores carving out special hours for their most vulnerable customers to shop.
“The fewer people they can be around when they are going about their daily chores and activities the better off it is for them and for everybody else,” said Horhn.
Senator Horhn stated he does not want seniors to have to worry about leaving their homes for the next month. In a couple of weeks, he plans to deliver more care packages for seniors again.
