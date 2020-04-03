Army Corps of Engineers set to open Bonnet Carre Spillway

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Army Corps of Engineers is expected to operate the Bonnet Carre Spillway for the third time in just 15 months.
The unprecedented opening is likely linked directly to rising water in the Mississippi River.
It will be the fourth opening of the spillway in just three years as the Corps says the Mississippi River is expected to hit flood stage Friday. That will trigger an opening to protect the levees in New Orleans.
The Corps says just like last year, it’s spent the majority of this year in at lease a phase on flood fight. That happens when the river is at lease eleven feet at the Carrollton gauge.
At least 88 of the 94 days in 2020, the Corps have ramped up its monitoring of levees along the river as the forecast is now expected to see the river cresting above 17 feet. That level would trigger the opening of the spillway.
Last year, after two openings, fishermen say the freshwater in the lake killed their catch and created an algae bloom because of the nutrient rich water from the river.
This time, the Corps expects, with minimal rainfall, the spillway could be opened for just 30 days.
“The peak operation will involve around half the structure and it’s 250,000 cubic feet per second total capacity, however we know the this can and will change daily, based on weather, so we are continually monitoring and responding the river conditions. As soon as the structure is no longer needed and it is safe to do so, we’ll begin closure operations,” says Colonel Stephen Murphy, Commander with the U.S. Army Corps New Orleans District.
The Mississippi River drains about 41 percent of the country, so estimates on how long the spillway could be open are tied directly to rainfall which could change.
This will likely also be the first time the opening of the spillway, which typically draws a crowd, would be closed to the public because of COVID-19 concerns.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.