Vicksburg Mayor requests President Trump to include churches in $2.2T relief package

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, jr. sent a letter to President Donald Trump addressing ‘faith-based communities and churches’ on Thursday.
In the letter, Mayor Flaggs asked President Trump to include ‘faith-based communities and churches’ in the $2.2 Trillion economic relief package that he signed on March 27.
“Mississippi is known for its generosity and helping those in need,” Mayor Flaggs wrote. ''I believe that most of the needs of the poor in society are met by faith-based communities and churches."
Mayor Flaggs stated that since the COVID-19 pandemic, faith-based communities and churches are suffering by the mandate that people not be gathered in groups of more than 10 people.
He said that faith-based communities and churches rely on the financial contributions of their members, who are now unable to attend church and many are no longer employed.
Mayor Flaggs expressed that these communities and churches are vital to people as they provide social services to those in need.
“These faith-based communities and churches are typically the ones who fill in the social services gaps such as food pantries, medical clinics for the poor, utility payments for those in need, shelters for the homeless and other social services,” Mayor Flaggs wrote.
Mayor Flaggs stated that it is his hope that President Trump considers his letter and includes faith-based communities and churches in the $2.2T economic relief package.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.