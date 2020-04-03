Mississippi College employee tests positive for coronavirus

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An adjunct faculty member at Mississippi College tested positive for coronavirus.
That person is now under the care of doctors.
School officials notified anyone who may have come in contact with that faculty member, but said that person has not been on campus since March 5, before Spring Break.
School officials do not believe any students were exposed, and said its unlikely any other faculty were exposed.
“We have taken every precaution to protect MC students and the MC community since the beginning of this crisis, but we knew it was likely that COVID-19 would reach us, just as it has reached the rest of the world,” said MC President Blake Thompson. “In the spirit of transparency, we wanted to inform the MC community about this case as soon as possible. We pray for a full recovery for our adjunct professor and for the health and safety of the family involved.”
