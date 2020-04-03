JMAA announces stabilization plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

By ShaCamree Gowdy | April 3, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT - Updated April 3 at 11:25 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Board and Executive leadership team recently had an internal business assessment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most airports worldwide, daily flight schedules and passenger traffic at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport have been dramatically impacted by coronavirus.

According to officials, daily flights to and from JAN are down an estimated 70% versus prior year, passenger traffic has reduced by up to 90% from previous levels and parking revenue has also decreased by approximately 90%.

The associated revenue declines have severely affect the JMAA, its employees, and all partners, tenants, and concessionaires, leading officials to announce a few changes to operations for the time being.

These actions include:

  • A reduction in workforce of approximately 8%
  • A hiring freeze
  • The elimination of certain executive positions
  • Energy conservation measures
  • Restrictions on discretionary purchases
  • A decrease in consultant contracts of 67%

Airport officials said these difficult, but necessary adjustments will position the organization for a financially sound future.

