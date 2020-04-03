JMAA announces stabilization plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Board and Executive leadership team recently had an internal business assessment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like most airports worldwide, daily flight schedules and passenger traffic at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport have been dramatically impacted by coronavirus.
According to officials, daily flights to and from JAN are down an estimated 70% versus prior year, passenger traffic has reduced by up to 90% from previous levels and parking revenue has also decreased by approximately 90%.
The associated revenue declines have severely affect the JMAA, its employees, and all partners, tenants, and concessionaires, leading officials to announce a few changes to operations for the time being.
These actions include:
- A reduction in workforce of approximately 8%
- A hiring freeze
- The elimination of certain executive positions
- Energy conservation measures
- Restrictions on discretionary purchases
- A decrease in consultant contracts of 67%
Airport officials said these difficult, but necessary adjustments will position the organization for a financially sound future.
