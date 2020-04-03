Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The World Games is a showcase for athletes who compete in eclectic array of sports that have one thing in common: They are not part of the regular Olympic program. Now, they'll have to wait an extra year to take part in their Olympic-style competition. The 2021 World Games has joined the parade of postponed events because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event in Birmimgham, Alabama was initially scheduled for July 2021. But that date now overlaps with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, so the World Games is also moving back a year. It will now be held July 7-17, 2022.