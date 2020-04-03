Gov. Reeves to discuss COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is hosting a press briefing Friday to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Reeves’ shelter-in-place order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. This means only essential businesses will be allowed to open, and all Mississippians are urged to stay at home unless necessary.
Reeves will discuss the response at 3:30 p.m., just an hour and a half before the order goes into effect. Check back here to watch live.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.