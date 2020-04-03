Footprint Farms ‘drive-up’ service safely delivers healthy foods to families

“We’re still working with other farmers that are close by to be able to filter food in,” Ayers said. “They, too, want to continue to make money to live and of course food is so important. Hopefully, this will make people realize how important the earth, the soil, and the farmers are. Let me just say to all farmers, keep farming. It makes a difference. We make a difference, farmers are important and you can see that in the regional system here.”