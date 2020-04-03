For the first time in its history, the Ross Barnett Reservoir is closed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Across the state, lakes and parks are being forced to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Ross Barnett Reservoir is one of the popular recreation spots which will be mostly off limits for the coming weeks.
Hundreds of people use this lake for recreation every day, but managers say the threat of the virus is forcing them to shut it completely down. Something they say has never been done in its history.
The shut down started at 5 p.m. Friday.
They are banning power boats, personal watercraft, sailing paddle boats paddle boats and canoes on the water.
They will also close down all 34 of their boat ramps, landings and parks.
Many people heard this order was coming and were on the water early Friday, taking advantage of the last day of fishing and boating on the lake.
John Sigman, P.R.V.W.S.D. General Manager said, “We will block the ramps, will block the parking lots off to limit access to them. We will patrol it with our police force. They will be coming by to tell people, ‘You can’t be here fishing today, sorry, but you can’t do it.’ We plan to get further guidance from the Governor next week. He said he would look into it.”
The closures also bans any fishing from banks including the area below the spillway.
There were large numbers of people fishing there Friday. Some say, as fishermen, they practice social distancing so they don’t interfere with each other.
People who are leasing property at the Reservoir can still fish from their own banks, but all other fishing is being outlawed until April 20th.
Walking trails outside the parks here will remain open but people are being asked not to gather in groups there.
