First Alert Forecast: on, off rain chances into weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Scattered showers along a weak disturbance will be present to start the day, but will fade through the latter part of the morning. Clouds may be in place to start off the day, expect sunshine to break through by afternoon; that, coupled with a warm south breeze will push highs deeper into the 70s to near 80.
WEEKEND PLANNER: On, off shower and storm chances return through Saturday and Sunday, but it will not rain constantly these days. Outside of any rain chances, expect mix of clouds and some sunshine breaking through with warm temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s; overnights in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Several disturbances will push across the region as we remain on the edge of an upper ridge, anchored to the south. While no one day looks to feature a washout, though, the storm pattern may be more akin to a summer-time regime in terms of coverage each day. Highs will generally run in the 80s, overnights in the 60s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
