Dump truck crashes on I-55 in Madison Co.

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Friday afternoon.
According to troopers, the crash happened at 1:28 p.m. on I-55 near the Gluckstadt Exit.
Reports state that a Mack dump truck was traveling northbound, but suddenly left the roadway and overturned on the northbound shoulder.
The driver was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with unknown injures.
This cause crash is currently under investigation.
