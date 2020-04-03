Clinton teacher and student share progress on distance learning

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - For many children during this pandemic, their school day starts with turning on a computer at home.
“8:30 I eat breakfast, and then after that, I start doing my school work. And after that, eat lunch," said Ryder.
He is a 4th grader at Eastside Elementary. Ryder is one of the 46 students learning by submitting and receiving school work through an online learning tool called Edulastic.
“We have gone with it full force. This is our second full week," said Kim Boswell, a 4th grade teacher.
Boswell and other teachers work together to design the curriculum and make educational YouTube videos.
“Each day, the students don’t have a YouTube video. It’s only on the units that we feel they could use a little extra practice, or support," she said.
So far, distance learning has its advantages.
“You get it done way faster because it’s just on your own pace," said Ryder. “I’ve slept way later than I have in school and stayed up later to."
There are cons to the process as well.
“Making sure the students are getting everything they need from that and from home. We can see that they’re doing the work. Just a lot of time, your teacher just misses that one-on-one interaction with the student to look and say, ‘Oh, you’re doing a great job! Keep going!'" said Boswell.
“We do not use a Zoom type thing in the 4th grade. So we don’t really get to see our students faces. That part has been hard," she said.
Boswell will continue making the videos even when the virus threat settles
“I thought ‘What a great way to reinforce a skill at home for maybe 5 to 6 students that need it?'”
Until then, they will make the best of it.
