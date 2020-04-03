City of Jackson issues ‘Stay-at-Home’ order. Here’s what that means.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Lumumba has issued a Stay-at-Home executive order for the City of Jackson.
The order will go into effect at 12 a.m. Friday, April 3rd.
This means that citizens will be ordered to stay at home except for traveling for the essentials, as in going to the grocery store, going to visit the doctor or going to work at essential businesses.
According to Mayor Lumumba, Jacksonians cannot go to work unless that work is essential, cannot visit friends and family unless necessary and all non-essential businesses must cease operation. All restaurants must only provide drive-thru and take-out services.
“This order is not created in order to create Martial Law,” Mayor Lumumba said. “This order is created to ensure the safety of our citizens and those that visit our city.”
Gun shops are not considered essential businesses in Jackson and churches can only stay open if they have less than 10 people inside at a time.
JPD will now monitor non-essential businesses and churches to make sure they are abiding by the order.
“My principle objective as mayor, at this time, is to provide brutal honesty to our citizens and provide them with the information they need to know while also providing them with hope for the future,” Lumumba said.
The ‘Stay-at-Order’ does not bar travel. If you work at an essential business in another city, you can still travel to that city. “This is not intended to be incarceration in your home," the mayor said.
Day cares are considered essential because people need somewhere to take their children if they work at an essential business, said Lumumba. If a daycare facility feels they need to close, that is up to them.
The homeless population of the city will not be penalized if they are not in a shelter because they have no home, said Lumumba.
This comes as Lauderdale County issued a Shelter-in-Place order Tuesday.
Gov. Tate Reeves has also announced a Shelter-in-Place order for the state of Mississippi that will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3rd.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.