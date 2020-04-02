Wilkinson Co. Correctional Facility inmate dies after fight with cellmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility died at a Jackson hospital April 1.
According to Mississippi Department of Corrections officials, 40-year-old David Young died after an altercation with his cellmate.
Young, sentenced on December 1, 1998, was serving life for homicide/murder and 20 years each for two counts of aggravated assault in Hinds County.
The other inmate is being treated at a local hospital. His name is not being released as the investigation continues.
An autopsy will be done to determine Young’s official cause and the manner of death.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.