Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds are on the increase. A few showers are possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but showers are more likely next week. A few weak disturbances will pass across the area over the next few days. We’ll have morning and night time temperatures in the 50s and 60s with highs in the 70s in between partly sunny skies. Expect mostly cloudy skies with widespread showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s and lows will be in the 60s. Up to an inch or two of rain is a possibility. There is a severe threat of weather next week, but it’s low. We will continue to monitor. Average high temperature this time of year is 72 and the average low is 49. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and Friday. Sunrise is 6:45am and the sunset is 7:22pm.