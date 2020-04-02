Teen charged in deadly shooting of pregnant Brownsville woman

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has now identified the 17-year-old charged in connection with a deadly shooting that took the life of a pregnant woman last year in Brownsville.
On Dec. 1, 2019, TBI agents joined the Brownsville Police Department’s investigation into the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Alexis Branch and the injury of two others inside a home on Tammbell Street off Highway 76.
During the course of the investigation, investigators developed information that identified 17-year-old Jamal Voss as the individual responsible for the shooting. Voss was taken into custody on Jan. 2 and charged with four counts as a juvenile.
Branch, who was 8 months pregnant, died as a result of her injuries along with her unborn daughter. Branch’s 8-year-old daughter was critically wounded in the shooting and suffers paralysis over parts of her body. Another adult family member suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Voss is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder.
He remains jailed without bond in the Haywood County Jail as he awaits his first appearance in Haywood County Circuit Court.
