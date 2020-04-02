St. Jude helps patients like Zoe, and it’s all free of charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Zoe was in kindergarten, she woke up from a nap at home and had a seizure. A CT scan showed a tumor on the pituitary gland.
It was removed, but three months later the tumor began growing again.
Zoe was referred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Less than two weeks later, the family arrived at St. Jude.
“Getting out of that shuttle, it was truly a magical experience,” says Cheila, Zoe’s mother. “Everybody is so wonderful. Everybody is so kind here.”
St. Jude offers proton radiation, which allows doctors to pinpoint the exact area of the tumor so it can be treated without destroying other parts of the brain.
Eight months after treatment, Zoe was able to walk out of the hospital. She will have to take growth hormone, as the tumor affected her growth.
The family is grateful to St. Jude for offering treatment at no cost to them.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.