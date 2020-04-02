Reservoir to close as part of shelter-in-place order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ross Barnett Reservoir will close as part of the governor’s shelter-in-place order.
The reservoir will be closed until further notice as of Friday at 5 p.m.
This means no boats will be allowed on the lake.
“All of our parks, picnic areas, disc golf courses, fishing piers and ramp areas will be closed during the Governor’s shelter-in-place order,” said John Sigman, PRVWSD executive director. “The reservoir is closed to most recreational opportunities as long as the Governor’s order is in place.”
The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District will close all 34 of its boat ramps and parks.
Walking trails outside of the parks will remain open, with the suggestion that everyone uses social distancing practices.
The Spillway Recreational Area will also be closed, with no fishing allowed from the bank on Red Dot Road.
