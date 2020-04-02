Officers open fire on suspect after he slammed into vehicles on Goodman Road, according to deputies

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities in DeSoto County are investigating after an officer-involved shooting was reported early Thursday morning.
Deputies with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from the Tunica County Sherrif’s Office that a concrete truck was involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened on Highway 61.
DeSoto County deputies said they tried to use spike strips to stop the suspect - but he kept driving.
Once the suspect approached the intersection of Goodman Road between I-55 and Highway 51 cars were back up, so be began ramming into vehicles at the intersection.
Another SUV ran into a semi-truck, which can be seen on the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s cameras.
Deputies said they thought he would kill someone, so they opened fire on the suspect. He was flown to Regional One, but his condition is unknown at this time.
Investigators believe the suspect was an employee of the concrete truck company, but that has not been confirmed at this time.
The suspect has not been identified.
One victim was injured in the crash. That person was taken to a local hospital in non-critical condition.
Officials said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene.
MBI investigated 34 officer-involved shootings last year - that’s more than the previous three years.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
