Man leaves $300 tip at Flowood restaurant after only buying a sweet tea

Man leaves huge tip at Flowood restaurant after buying $2 sweet tea
April 2, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 4:27 PM

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A generous tip left at a local restaurant took the whole staff by surprise!

A man who's a regular customer at Grant's Kitchen in Flowood ordered a sweet tea in the drive-thru Tuesday.

His total was just $2.18, but it wasn’t until he drove away that the staff realized how much he had tipped

$300 dollars! For you counting at home, that is a 15,000% tip.

“It was incredible,” said one worker. "It really does show the good that’s coming out in a crisis like this.”

