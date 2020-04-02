Impacts of shelter in place order already starting to show for local business owners

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The storefront at Chapman’s Florist in Brandon has been closed to customers for about two weeks. Owner Lisa Hayman says when she heard the news of the statewide shelter-in-place order, she made the choice to lean on her faith.
“We just know that once this is settled we’re going to do what we have to do as human beings and we know God’s got it and we’re going to pull through it, so we’re at peace with it," she said.
Hayman says her bottom line will suffer. Her business won’t even do deliveries anymore until the shutdown ends.
“Well of course we’ll have to shutdown completely, and it will be difficult, but honestly I feel like it’s something that needs to be done," she said. "We’re essential in some aspects of it, but honestly, we’re a luxury item.”
Joe Rooks says his Revell Ace Hardware stores across the metro area, like other hardware stores, are considered essential. That hasn’t kept employees for taking off for health and family reasons.
“We’re kind of stretched a little thin employee-wise, but we support our employees 100% and we’ll continue to do that and we’re going to do what it takes to keep our doors open,” he said.
Rooks, like Hayman, says in the face of the uncertainty, he’s not afraid.
“We believe in the sovereignty of God, and he’s in control of this, we’re not," he said. "And we trust Him that this is going to be okay.”
