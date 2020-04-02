Gov. Reeves reveals why gun stores are considered essential business in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a press conference Thursday, Gov. Reeves explained why he has classified gun stores as essential businesses in the state of Mississippi.
“I think when you see what’s going in the entire country, the fact that we have a constitutional right, a second amendment right to bear arms, most every governor, republican and democrat alike, have worked to keep those shops open,” Gov. Reeves said.
He would continue, saying that he has seen the number of firearms being sold go up significantly in the month of March.
In fact, Americans purchased two million guns last month alone, the second highest month for gun sales ever, according to The New York Times.
Retailers say the buying frenzy is fueled by those who are worried that people will becoming increasingly desperate and unpredictable in the midst of the pandemic.
While gun stores shall remain open, Reeves said he hopes the owners of the stores will heed the call and abide by social distancing guidelines.
