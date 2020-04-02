First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild Thursday

THURSDAY: Clouds will stream through the skies throughout your Thursday as high pressure build farther east. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with mild temperatures in the middle 70s in the afternoon hours. Clouds stick around along with the option of a stray shower or two overnight – lows will fall back into the 50s.
FRIDAY: While clouds may be in place to start off the day, expect sunshine to break through by afternoon; that, coupled with a warm south breeze will push highs deeper into the 70s to near 80. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, though many will remain dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Several disturbances will push across the region through the latter half of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances return through into the upcoming weekend amid the mild 70s, leading into the 80s by late into the weekend and next week. No one day looks to feature a washout, though, the storm pattern may be more akin to a summer-time regime in terms of coverage each day.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.