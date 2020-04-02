Expect road closures as MDOT removes oak trees in Rankin County

MDOT has been working with the hospital staff and Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) to get the trees removed and replaced as soon as possible. During this time, State Route 468 from the intersection of State Route 475 / Airport Road to Lee Drive in Rankin County will be closed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closures will remain in place until all work is completed.