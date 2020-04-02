Expect road closures as MDOT removes oak trees in Rankin County

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The project to remove the water oak trees along Highway 468 in Rankin County has begun, and should last about five weeks.
When the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield was built nearly a century ago, officials desired a park-like setting that would be aesthetically pleasing. According to archaeologists, the water oak trees that were planted there for this purpose have an average life of 60-80 years and are now diseased, rotted, and falling down.
“They were core-tested, and most were completely rotted out... they can fall and become a roadway hazard,” says Michael Flood, Public Information Officer for the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).
MDOT has been working with the hospital staff and Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) to get the trees removed and replaced as soon as possible. During this time, State Route 468 from the intersection of State Route 475 / Airport Road to Lee Drive in Rankin County will be closed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closures will remain in place until all work is completed.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.