Consider This: Shelter in Place

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, Governor Reeves made the difficult decision to issue a Shelter in Place order. It was the right call. Now, all of us need to take it seriously.
I know it seems strange, the more appropriate word is surreal, to define what we are going through. However, it could get much, much worse if we don’t follow the guidelines.
We all need to understand, this will most likely continue for many more weeks, maybe longer. We want to set the example for the country as the state that handle these challenging circumstances the right ways. And we want as few Mississippians as possible to be affected. That is why it is so important to listen to the guidance, travel only for vital necessities, limit exposure to others and shelter in place.
Compared to what could happen if we don’t take this seriously, it is a minor inconvenience. Let’s all do our part and help flatten the curve as quickly as possible.
