Cities tighten restrictions against COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Across the metro municipalities are tightening restrictions on how businesses can operate among the virus.
Now more cities are putting restrictions on who can can keep their doors open.
The City of Madison issued an emergency order Wednesday forcing the closures of some non essential businesses.
Liberty Park which had already been off limits for several days is among the closures.
Several other cities taking similar steps to prevent the spread of the virus.
Winners Circle Park in Flowood was deserted Wednesday. The playground eerily quiet.
Next door, a library where you can usually find good people to interview about social topics also deserted.
Fannie Lee Smith did show up to return some books she got just before the virus broke out.
Fannie Lee Smith, “I came to bring back eight books in to get some more. I read a lot it’s closed because of the virus.”
The City of Flowood has declared an local emergency calling for closures of all parks libraries and non essential businesses.
Hair and beauty salons among them.
Brandy Baker of La Crue Salon said, “We decided as a salon it would be a benefit for our clients if we went ahead and closed but now we’re moving our clients for future later appointments.”
The salon chairs have been empty here for several days. 11 employees now on extended leave.
Brandy Baker said, “I think it’s going to be rough but you place your faith in God. This didn’t take him by surprise even though it took us by surprise. We will be fine it hurts my heart our industry is going to suffer but we will be back.”
Flowood police and code enforcement were going door to door to make sure all businesses understood the order.
Many had already voluntarily closed doing their part to stop the spread of the virus.
At the reservoir more recreation spots closing.
Old Trace, Lakeshore, and Pelahatchie Bay parks now off limits.
Most of the emergency orders extend until the end of this month.
A grim sign of how long we will have to cope with this virus.
