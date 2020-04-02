Book readers excited for curbside pickup option at Eudora Welty Library

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Eudora Welty Libray in Downtown Jackson is offering curbside pickup Monday through Friday.
It’s a great option for avid page turners like Bob Graves; “I like having a physical book. I like turning the pages. I like the way the print smells. So, that’s the way I like to read.”
Graves wore gloves from home to pick out his books, but Patty Furr with the Jackson-Hinds Library System has other safety options available.
“We have special stations that are cornered off with social distancing. We’re also offering hand sanitizer. Asking everybody to sanitize their hands before they come in. We have gloves as well," said Furr.
If you can’t stop by the library to pick up a book during the week, there are still many resources available online.
“We’ve offered a huge amount of e-books on our website. We even have online registration now so you can take advantage of that, even if you don’t have a library card," said Furr.
Books can be donated back to the library when they re-open for regular business.
