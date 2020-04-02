Body found in river in Yazoo Co. has been identifed

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A body found in the Big Black River on Sunday, March 29, has been identified.
Yazoo Co. Coroner Rickey Shivers identified the body as 36-year-old Phillip Dunn.
Dunn had been missing for several weeks.
Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said Dunn’s body was found in the river near Highway 16.
A fisherman discovered his body tangled up in limbs and called police.
A homicide investigation is underway by the Yazoo Co. Sheriff’s Department.
An autopsy is currently pending.
