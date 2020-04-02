Body found in river in Yazoo Co. has been identifed

Big Black River (Source: david kenney)
By Jacob Gallant | March 30, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 7:59 AM

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A body found in the Big Black River on Sunday, March 29, has been identified.

Yazoo Co. Coroner Rickey Shivers identified the body as 36-year-old Phillip Dunn.

Dunn had been missing for several weeks.

Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said Dunn’s body was found in the river near Highway 16.

A fisherman discovered his body tangled up in limbs and called police.

A homicide investigation is underway by the Yazoo Co. Sheriff’s Department.

An autopsy is currently pending.

