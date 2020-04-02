A.R.M. pastor and businessman donate t-shirts to south Jackson police officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Being a law enforcement officer is already a tough job, full of risks, and now the men and women in uniform have to face an invisible threat.
Already, two Jackson police officers have tested positive for COVID-19; that’s why a south Jackson businessman partnered with the pastor of Apostolic Restoration Ministry to offer a small token of appreciation for the work police do every day and this is why the men of ARM are Mississippi Strong.
Darius Stokes, whose fondness of acronyms turned into a business venture and now a self-less act of kindness.
Stokes said, “Watching the local news in south Jackson and like pastor said, so much going bad was happening and then the coronavirus coming in our midst and I thought it would help people to not go against the police officer but really show them the respect they deserve because without them, we wouldn’t be in our safety that we are now.”
Stokes, at his own expense, printed 100 of the T-Shirts, in all sizes, to distribute to the officers of Precinct-1 in south Jackson.
Pastor Lanford Porter said, “Police have one of the hardest jobs in this world and that is keeping law and order and protecting the citizens, so it’s always good to find a smiling face or somebody that pats you on the back and lets you know that you’re doing a good job. As you look around the world, you see a lot of people doing good deeds to the healthcare professionals and my hat is off because my wife works in the healthcare profession; but also we should take our hats off to pat the police on the back and the sheriff department and let them know that they’re doing a great job and that we really appreciate them.”
Jackson police precinct one Commander Abraham Thompson said, “We don’t hear too often and get too many gratitudes all the time, so we’re grateful that we do have citizens of Jackson that are very appreciative of the service that we provide, especially in our time of need. Right now, we’re in a crisis and we’re putting forth every effort to make sure the citizens of Jackson stay safe and just for them to take the time to consider us to present these lovely shirts to us, we’re very grateful and honored for that.”
Pastor Lanford Porter said, “When people know that you appreciate them, just a word of kindness or act of kindness, it will give them the strength they need to fight and defend the public another day. It’s very important.”
And for Darius Stokes, hope.
“I’m definitely hoping that it changes the idea that we’ve been painted so many years, through music and through experience of being incarcerate because sometimes I’ve been incarcerated. You’ll go to jail. You’ll hear all these bad raps. The police this. The police that and that’s not necessarily true. We’re not gonna be blind to the fact that not all officers are perfect, but who are?” said Stokes.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.