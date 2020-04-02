A.R.M. pastor and businessman donate t-shirts to south Jackson police officers

Pastor Lanford Porter said, “Police have one of the hardest jobs in this world and that is keeping law and order and protecting the citizens, so it’s always good to find a smiling face or somebody that pats you on the back and lets you know that you’re doing a good job. As you look around the world, you see a lot of people doing good deeds to the healthcare professionals and my hat is off because my wife works in the healthcare profession; but also we should take our hats off to pat the police on the back and the sheriff department and let them know that they’re doing a great job and that we really appreciate them.”