Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beautiful weather for this time of year. Highs today reaching the lower 70s and that’s exactly what we expect this time of year. The official high in Jackson was 73. Average high this time of year is 73 and the average low is 49. Plenty of sunshine to go along with all too. Expect another chilly night with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunshine again Thursday, but with a few more clouds, will push our highs in the middle 70s. Friday will give us a little more cloud cover and a few showers later in the day. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Expect high 70s and lower 80s this weekend. Both days will be partly sunny with a slight chance for showers and Sunday looks to be a little warmer. The weekend will not be a washout, but there are much higher rain chances expected next week with thunderstorms possible too, mainly between Monday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Rainfall of about an inch can be expected, but possibly more. North wind at 5mph tonight and southeast wind at 5mph Thursday. Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 7:21pm.