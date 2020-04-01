UPDATE: Gov. Tate Reeves announced all places of amusement and recreation will shut down in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite a meeting conducted earlier by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors that said groups of more than ten people will be prohibited on beaches in the county, Gov. Tate Reeves announced a stricter policy.
In his press briefing on Wednesday, Reeves said that all beaches in the state of Mississippi will be closed to the public. This is a part of the statewide "shelter-in-place” order that will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.
All places of amusement and recreation will also be closed to the public. This includes all parks including lakes reservoirs and— as stated earlier— beaches. Amusement parks and rides, museums, playgrounds, children’s parties and play facilities, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and social clubs are also included while walking trails are not.
“It’s starting to reach out as it has done in other states in this pandemic virus that we are working on,” Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said in the Harrison County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Wednesday.
Lacy emphasized that the death rate is across the board, ranging from small children all the way up to the elderly population.
“One of the big caveats that I want to point out: there was kind of a message change that even though if you are young or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase that risk to others. It is critical that everybody works or does there part to stop the COVID virus,” Lacy said.
As with many things in life, Lacy said that this pandemic is something that we need to take it as it comes.
”We’ve got to take it day-by-day, and hopefully, our health will stay good that we can take it day-by-day and live to fight the fight for the next day."
