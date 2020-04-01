UMMC COVID-19 testing is by appointment only

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center wants to remind people that the in-house test for COVID-19 (coronavirus) is by appointment only.
UMMC recently partnered with C Spire in which they created a telehealth app that offers triage for people experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. People are screened from the app and an appointment is made for those whose symptoms match the coronavirus.
UMMC requires that people use the app as a proper protocol. The hospital stated that staff is unable to accommodate drive-up residents who have not been screened through the app and given an appointment.
“We are trying to test those whose symptoms warrant it, and not the ‘worried well',” Ruth Cummins, Assistant Director of Media Relations for UMMC, stated.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to the coronavirus, who feel they must be tested, is required to undergo a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.
The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Those without smartphones may call (601) 496-7200.
