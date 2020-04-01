Smith Co. under mandatory curfew to mitigate spread of coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Smith County residents are now under a mandatory curfew after several residents at a nursing home tested positive for coronavirus this week.
An emergency meeting of the Smith County Board of Supervisors was called at the courthouse in Raleigh.
Smith County EMA Director Heather Easterling updated the board on the status of the situation at the nursing home. She informed the board that this is a serious situation and is not to be taken lightly. The nursing home had already established many precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19, but Mrs. Easterling advised that the Board needed to take further action.
Following this advice, the Board of Supervisors, in conjunction with the mayors of Mize, Raleigh, and Taylorsville, passed a emergency order with several new restrictions. These include:
- Mandatory curfew from 11:00PM to 5:00AM. Violating the curfew will result in a fine up to $1,000.
- All county offices will be switching to call-only service. In-person visits must be made by appointment and will be dependent on a short screening process. You can find phone numbers for county offices here on the county website.
- All restaurants doing business within Smith County shall limit all food service to drive-through, curbside pickup, or delivery ONLY.
- Essential businesses cannot have more than 10 employees, and no more than 10 customers in the building at any given time.
- Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited within the county, enforceable by local law enforcement.
- No person under 18 years of age is allowed in any public building.
