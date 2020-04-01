Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Holmes County man

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Alvin G. Tidwell of West, Miss.
He is described as a black male, six feet and one inch tall, weighing 125 pounds with black and grey hair and brown eyes.
Tidwell was last seen walking in an unknown direction on Sunday, March 29 around 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Old Wilson Road in Holmes County.
He was wearing a black and white sweater with blue and white stripes, denim jeans, camouflage suspenders and blue shoes.
Family members say Tidwell suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Alvin G. Tidwell, you are asked to contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-1511.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.