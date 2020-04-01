Pelahatchie unveils plan for coronavirus safety

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - Pelahatchie Mayor Ryshonda Beechem laid out the town’s plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The mayor and board of aldermen declared a local emergency and put protective preventive measures in place for the town.
These measures include limiting access to town hall, cancelling any gatherings of 10 or more people, and limiting restaurants to curbside or takeout service only.
The town also recommends everyone practice social distancing. Pelahatchie Police Department will strictly enforce this.
You can read the full guidelines here:
