Follow the curfew order in Yazoo City or face a $1,000 fine

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - If you don’t follow the curfew order in Yazoo City, you’ll be facing a hefty fine.
The Board of Mayor and Alderman announced the curfew Wednesday, and it is set from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
They say the curfew is not intended to alter operating hours of essential businesses, and that citizens are still allowed to travel to and from work during the curfew period.
The Board also ordered the immediate closure of all non-essential businesses where it is not practical or possible for people to remain six feet apart.
Places like hair salons, nail salons and tanning salons have been closed.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has also limited all social and non-essential gatherings in one space to no more than five individuals.
Fines for any violations of the emergency orders will be $1,000 and fines for all misdemeanors during this emergency period will be assessed up to the maximum amounts allowed by Mississippi law.
