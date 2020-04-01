First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine to start off April

WEDNESDAY: With high pressure overhead, sunshine will win out through mid-week with highs working their way back from the morning 40s in the upper 60s and lower 70s by afternoon. Expect lows to drop into the 40s to lower 50s by early Thursday as clouds thicken up.
THURSDAY: Clouds will stream through the skies throughout your Thursday as high pressure build farther east. Expect variably cloudy skies with mild temperatures in the 70s in the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Several disturbances will push across the region through the latter half of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances return through late week and into the upcoming weekend amid the mild 70s, leading into the 80s by late into the weekend and next week. A risk for a few stronger storms may emerge by the middle parts of the week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
