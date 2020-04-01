Coronavirus hits small town nursing home, community members fear the worst

SMITH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple residents at a nursing home in Smith County have tested positive for COVID-19. The Mississippi Care Center of Raleigh took to social media to confirm the news Tuesday afternoon.
People in this close-knit community, where everyone knows your name, remain on edge after learning the news.
“It’s scary. It is very scary,” said long time resident Cordell Newcomb.
“It makes me feel sad but as long as we keep our distance and we pray for the ones in the nursing home and their family members; we will all pray for them to be okay!” said Nancy Dawson, who has lived in the community for more than 30 years.
The nursing home said that they are not allowing visitors right now, a decision many agree with.
Instead they recommend connecting with loved ones through video chatting or social media to help limit the spread.
The CDC says people over the age of 65, those who live in a nursing home, and people with underlying health conditions are at a higher risk for developing severe illnesses from the coronavirus.
For now, residents say all they can do is continue to do their part.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.