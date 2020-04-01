City of Ridgeland closing several businesses ahead of statewide shelter-in-place order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Ridgeland has issued an order to shut the doors to non-essential businesses in the city due to the threat of coronavirus.
Nail salons, barber shops,exercise studios, fitness centers and facilities like gyms are to close their doors.
Indoor amusement areas like skating facilities, bowling alleys and movie theaters will close.
Restaurants are allowed to provide take-out and delivery services only.
These new restrictions go into effect on Thursday at midnight.
Governor Tate Reeves has also issued a shelter-in-place order for the entire state of Mississippi that goes into effect on Friday at 5 p.m.
