Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds will clear out tonight and with a little breeze, it will feel chilly. Lows will be in the 40s by morning. The next couple of day will be downright pleasant with highs reaching the lower and middle 70s, low humidity, but plenty of sunshine. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s. Friday will see partly sunny skies with a slight chance for showers. Highs will again be in the 70s. This is the trend that will set up for this weekend as well. Expect partly sunny skies with scattered showers each day. The humidity will increase as well. Expect highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. Severe weather is unlikely, and rainfall amounts should stay below an inch through this weekend. A better chance for rain and thunderstorms may impact us on Monday. Average high is 73 and the average low is 49 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:48am and the sunset is 7:21pm. Northwest wind at 10mph tonight and northerly at 5mph Wednesday.