Suspect wanted for killing a Richland man was found hiding out in Louisiana

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Richland man has been found.
Jacob Kane Dillon was tracked down in Louisiana by the Fugitive Task Force.
Dillon has been charged with the murder of Johnny Lee Harris, the man whose body was found inside of a burned vehicle in Jackson last month.
According to the Richland Police Department, Dillon fled the state after he became aware that police were attempting to arrest him.
Anna Marie Abbott has also been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.
Dillon and Abbott are being held at the Rankin County Jail.
The Richland Police Department wats to extend their thanks to the Jackson Police Department for their assistance in the case.
