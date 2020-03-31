Study: Madison Co. doing the best at social distancing in the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County is doing the best at social distancing in Mississippi, a study has found.
The website unacast has created a ‘Social Distancing Scoreboard’ which grades the states and their counties on how well they are doing at social distancing.
The study is conducted using cellphone data which tracks the distances people are traveling during the outbreak.
Mississippi has earned a C on that list.
At the top are states like New York, Connecticut and Alaska. At the bottom? Wyoming, with the only F.
In Mississippi, Madison County is at the top, earning the state’s only A.
On the list, Madison Co. is followed by Wilkinson, Webster and Prentiss, all with Bs.
The counties doing the worst, according to the study, are Kemper, Scott and Marshall, all with Fs.
As a whole, though, the United States has earned an A for its social distancing practices.
For a look at the entire map and their methodology, click HERE.
