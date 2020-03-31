PRVWSD makes adjustments to reduce risk of COVID-19 spread

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Following the State of Emergency declared by Governor Tate Reeves, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District board has made the following changes.
- The PRVWSD offices will accpet water/sewer, lease and inspection fees only in the drop boxes located at the main office at 115 Madison Landing, Ridgeland, MS, 39157 or at the permit and construction office located at 1864 Spillway Road, Brandon, MS, 39057 or via telephone using credit card or debit card. Accounts with automatic draft will operate as normal. The offices of the PRVWSD will be closed to the public (staff only).
- The PRVWSD will not enforce late fees for water or lease fees during this State of Emergency.
- Inspections will be scheduled on a limited basis during this time. Scheduling will be prioritized for emergency services.
- The PRVWSD will close Old Trace Park, Lakeshore Park and Pelahatchie Shore Parks until further notice. Walking trails and dog parks within the parks are closed.
- Pelahatchie Bay Boar Ramp is closed, due to the park closing. There are numerous neighborhood ramps that are open to the public as, are the Pelahatchie Bay Trading Post and 471 Boat Ramp.
- Madison and Rankin Below the Dam are open at this time.
The PRVWSD will continue to re-evaluate as information is updated.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.