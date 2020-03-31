PRVWSD makes adjustments to reduce risk of COVID-19 spread

- The PRVWSD offices will accpet water/sewer, lease and inspection fees only in the drop boxes located at the main office at 115 Madison Landing, Ridgeland, MS, 39157 or at the permit and construction office located at 1864 Spillway Road, Brandon, MS, 39057 or via telephone using credit card or debit card. Accounts with automatic draft will operate as normal. The offices of the PRVWSD will be closed to the public (staff only).